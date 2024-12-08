LSU men and women pick up wins on the hardwood

BATON ROUGE - Both the LSU men's and women's basketball teams picked up wins on Sunday.

The men's team handled Florida Gulf Coast, 80-71 to improve to 8-1 this season.

Daimion Collins had a career-high 18 points for LSU. Five Tigers scored in double figures.

In Bossier City, the No. 5 LSU women's basketball team cruised past Grambling, 100-54. The Tigers are now 11-0.

It was a homecoming game for sophomore guard Mikaylah Williams, who is from Bossier City. She had 16 points in front of the home crowd. Her No. 12 Parkway High School jersey was retired before the game.

Aneesah Morrow led all scorers with 26 points. Morrow's 16 rebounds mean the senior now has 83 career double-doubles.