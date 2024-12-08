65°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU men and women pick up wins on the hardwood
BATON ROUGE - Both the LSU men's and women's basketball teams picked up wins on Sunday.
The men's team handled Florida Gulf Coast, 80-71 to improve to 8-1 this season.
Daimion Collins had a career-high 18 points for LSU. Five Tigers scored in double figures.
In Bossier City, the No. 5 LSU women's basketball team cruised past Grambling, 100-54. The Tigers are now 11-0.
It was a homecoming game for sophomore guard Mikaylah Williams, who is from Bossier City. She had 16 points in front of the home crowd. Her No. 12 Parkway High School jersey was retired before the game.
Trending News
Aneesah Morrow led all scorers with 26 points. Morrow's 16 rebounds mean the senior now has 83 career double-doubles.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball gets first win of the season over Southern at...
-
LSU tight end Mason Taylor forgoes final season as Tiger, declares for...
-
Two more LSU football players, including former top-100 recruit, enter transfer portal
-
Jalen Reed tears ACL
-
LSU football brings in 6th-ranked recruiting class