65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU men and women pick up wins on the hardwood

57 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, December 08 2024 Dec 8, 2024 December 08, 2024 6:07 PM December 08, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - Both the LSU men's and women's basketball teams picked up wins on Sunday.

The men's team handled Florida Gulf Coast, 80-71 to improve to 8-1 this season.

Daimion Collins had a career-high 18 points for LSU. Five Tigers scored in double figures.

In Bossier City, the No. 5 LSU women's basketball team cruised past Grambling, 100-54. The Tigers are now 11-0.

It was a homecoming game for sophomore guard Mikaylah Williams, who is from Bossier City. She had 16 points in front of the home crowd. Her No. 12 Parkway High School jersey was retired before the game.

Trending News

Aneesah Morrow led all scorers with 26 points. Morrow's 16 rebounds mean the senior now has 83 career double-doubles.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days