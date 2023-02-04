Tigerland bars actively training employees to promote safer nights out

BATON ROUGE - Bars in Tigerland are taking action to train staff and promote safe drinking. One event was hosted by The House, and other bars in the area were invited to join.

The SAFE Bar Network is a national nonprofit dedicated to increasing safety in venues that serve alcohol. Employees will be taught skills, like how to notice and interrupt unsafe behavior, while ensuring their guests will still have a fun night out.

“We’re just going to go through active scenarios. Everything is very relative to what’s going on, very relative to what they see on a daily basis, so we kind of walk through those things and figure out the steps we could possibly take to make sure we have a positive outcome,” said Akilah Iyare with SAFE Bar Network.

After underage drinking at a Tigerland bar ended up in tragedy, owners are taking steps to prevent further problems.

“Drinking is a very serious thing, and they need to take it seriously. They have licenses to serve but must remember it is a privilege to own a license,” said EBR councilwoman Denise Amoroso.

Employees will learn how to be active bystanders in certain situations where a guest may need their help.

“Being an active bystander, a lot of people think you have to jump in and say, 'Oh no, alcohol is terrible,' but that’s not what we teach. We teach how to have a safe night out and make sure employees know that is their main goal,” Iyare said.

The SAFE Bar Network says as a result of training, 97% of participants know at least one way to prevent sexual harassment and assault.