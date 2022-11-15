Tigerland apartment complex plagued by crime has DA's attention; owner promises fixes

BATON ROUGE - Some apartments in Tigerland have recently been on the district attorney's radar because they attract so much crime.

Monika Sandlin has lived at Tiger Plaza since June 2021 and reached out to 2 On Your Side because she's tired of watching the place deteriorate.

"A lot of people don't feel safe there," Sandlin said.

In 2021, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to Tiger Plaza on Alvin Dark Avenue more than 400 times. That same year, a shootout at the front of the apartment complex killed a 17-year-old. Sandlin says she sees BRPD there weekly.

"Police officers are at the complex once or twice a week, and that's for other things — you know — things I don't know about."

Sandlin says she's one of about 50 tenants living in the complex. Other units are occupied by people who don't pay rent, and some have working utilities. Units have broken windows, doors kicked in, unsecured mailboxes, mold, trash scattered in the parking lot, huge potholes, overgrown and empty swimming pools, and a security gate that's open during many daylight hours.

"Something needs to be done with this complex. They're collecting the money for rent and yet they're not doing anything," she said.

Tiger Plaza has been on District Attorney Hillar Moore's radar for a while.

"We're hopeful they'll turn it around," he said.

He met with the new owners recently and says they have been receptive to the problems in the area. Moore says that the owners have provided a list of changes that they intend to make, which includes lighting and security improvements, fixing up abandoned apartments, and evicting people who are not in compliance.