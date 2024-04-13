82°
Tiger Stadium celebrating upcoming centennial with new logo, facility upgrades

Saturday, April 13 2024
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - In honor of Tiger Stadium reaching 100 years of use, the football field has a fresh look. Instead of the iconic tiger eye logo, it's now sporting a graphic celebrating a century of football.

While Tiger Stadium technically opened Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 1924, that's not stopping the Tigers from taking the whole year to celebrate its 450 victories, three Heisman Trophy winners, four national championship teams, and 12 SEC title-winning squads.

Other than the fresh coat of paint, Death Valley is also receiving a new video board and lighting system.

