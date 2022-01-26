Tiger Girls win Hip Hop Nat'l Championship, promotes female empowerment

BATON ROUGE - The title "National Champions" has a nice ring to it and the Tiger Girls brought it back to LSU with class and a whole lot of sass.

It's been 12 years since they've had a big win, and now they have three national titles after taking home the gold from the Hip Hop National Championship in Orlando.

Aside from their infectious routine and catchy song choice, it's the hidden message that's grabbing the attention. In 2021, the girls were told they could not perform in the championship but still expected to participate in practices and games. However, that didn't stop them from preparing for this moment.

"It's just crazy," said Londyn Daniel, a Senior on the Tiger Girls Dance Team. "I feel like it hasn't sunk all the way in yet. It was just, honestly, like a moment where everything clicked. Everything from last year was like, 'This is worth it. This is the moment that we worked so hard for.'"

After the hard work and dedication put into their routine, their message on women empowerment was made loud and clear.

"I think that female athletes and specifically female athletes in the dance industry are used to kind of being neglected in relation to their male counterparts. In relation to other male athletes," said Assistant Coach Payton Ibos. "I think by going and doing this routine that was curated specifically for the Tiger Girls, being compared directly 'like a boy' we just wanted to go out and show that girls and women empowerment and women empowerment in sports is extremely important, and I think that message came across pretty clear."

And since their return from Orlando, the girls received an outpour of support.

"I've had so many people email me, moms, saying that they love the message and that they have little girls and the little girls are looking up to us and they're also dancers," said Head Coach Kandace Hale. "To portray a message of just women empowerment and strong women is just something that I'll never forget."

"We are just really grateful that people are even recognizing us back here and things like that," said Caliea Koehler, a Junior on Tiger Girls. "I'm just very grateful for that piece cause I think that matters most and anything having that support from your school."

Rumors say there could be something big coming in a few months for the Tigers Girls, but it's still under wraps.