Tiger fans snapping up championship gear

By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - The rush began before the team had even left the arena.

Tiger fans began showing up at Baton Rouge-area sporting goods stores to snag the first batches of apparel celebrating the women's basketball team's first-ever national championship.

Dick's Sporting Goods near the Mall of Louisiana was among the locations that had t-shirts ready to go within minutes of the final buzzer on Sunday.

Eager fans were there to snap up the shirts, which were selling for $35 each. Other merchandise was added to the company's online page.

LSUshop.net posted a range of "national champion" options, including shirts, hoodies, hats, flags and a locker room towel.

For $130, fans can also purchase a framed 10-inch by 30-inch panoramic display of the championship game.

