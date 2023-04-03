Latest Weather Blog
Tiger fans snapping up championship gear
BATON ROUGE - The rush began before the team had even left the arena.
Tiger fans began showing up at Baton Rouge-area sporting goods stores to snag the first batches of apparel celebrating the women's basketball team's first-ever national championship.
Dick's Sporting Goods near the Mall of Louisiana was among the locations that had t-shirts ready to go within minutes of the final buzzer on Sunday.
Eager fans were there to snap up the shirts, which were selling for $35 each. Other merchandise was added to the company's online page.
LSUshop.net posted a range of "national champion" options, including shirts, hoodies, hats, flags and a locker room towel.
For $130, fans can also purchase a framed 10-inch by 30-inch panoramic display of the championship game.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU fans pack the PMAC for the National Championship
-
LSU earns first national title with 102-85 win over Iowa
-
LSU earns first national title with 102-85 win over Iowa
-
Gold beats Blue 37-20 in Southern football's spring game
-
LSU beats Virginia Tech, 79-72; Tigers advance to their first-ever national championship