Tiger fans get one more chance to snag pics with National Championship trophy

BATON ROUGE – LSU fans got their last chance to get an up-close and personal picture with the National Championship trophy.

There wasn't a face around the trophy that wasn't smiling from ear to ear, as 1,500 fans showed up to add a personal touch to the end of this historic season.

"This is once in a lifetime. So when they said they were going I told my boss ‘I'll be out of here by 3:30 I'm going to get a picture,’" Barry Cambre said.

A line of purple and gold snaked around the Walmart on college drive on Thursday. Tiger fans waited patiently to stand inches away from a piece of LSU history.

"I'll probably never get to see it again, not this close anyway. So I absolutely had to have it,” Laura Saloom said.

Fans faces lit up as soon as they laid eyes on that massive three-foot, 50-pound masterpiece, whether they were pictured throwing up the number one, or the now iconic Tiger “L.”

"It is amazing. It's very impressive, and I'm in awe," Saloom said.

There was one man there who is a little more used to being around a National Championship.

"I was a member of the 1958 National Championship team at LSU. And I was a back so you know I was kept way way back,” Al Ott said.

Ott played side by side with Heisman winner Billy Cannon and Johnny Robinson in the Tigers’ first National Championship win.

On Thursday, Ott got a chance to see the tiger's latest championship hardware.

“It was very exciting to see the trophy and everything,” Ott said.

Many are saying that with this national championship win, this team, and specifically Joe Burrow, may go down as the greatest of all time. But Ott going to stick with his teammate.

"I guess I'm a little prejudiced. Now I think Joe Burrow is a great player, and one of the best. And probably, if you asked 10 people, nine would say him. But I would say Billy Cannon,” Ott said.

The National Championship trophy has officially been turned over to LSU. You can expect to see it at this weekends’ parade.