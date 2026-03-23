Tickets go on sale for Manship Theatre Red Carpet Gala featuring singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes

BATON ROUGE — The Manship Theatre Red Carpet Gala will feature American singer and songwriter LeAnn Rimes.

The annual fundraiser supports the theatre's mission to enrich the lives of audiences by presenting world-renowned performers.

LeAnn Rimes is a two-time Grammy award-winning artist who has sold over 48 million records globally.

The gala, an all-inclusive event with a fully catered reception, will take place on April 16.

Tickets for the event went on sale Monday and can be purchased here.