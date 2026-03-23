Sunday Journal: FranU welcomes David Bellar as fifth president of university

BATON ROUGE — The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University has a new president, with a weeklong celebration planned to honor FranU's history and future under David Bellar.

WBRZ's John Pastorek sat down with Bellar for Sunday Journal to discuss his leadership of the university, as well as how he plans to strengthen student achievement.

“I am deeply honored to lead Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University in advancing our mission to educate and develop servant leaders,” Bellar said in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with the Board of Trustees, campus leadership, faculty and staff to shape the future of this exceptional institution and build on its legacy of academic excellence and Franciscan values.”

A President’s Partnership Breakfast was held on Monday at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Main Library, with a Franciscan Prayer Service following at the Chapel of St. Francis at La Verna in St. Francis Hall at 12:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, a student campus event will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., followed by the Hall of Distinction from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On Wednesday, a leadership reception will be held in St. Francis Hall from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Bellar will be formally inaugurated as FranU's fifth president on Thursday, with an inaugural mass at St. Joseph Cathedral at 10 a.m., followed by an inauguration luncheon at 11:30 a.m. and an inauguration ceremony at 1:30 p.m.

A reception will then follow at the Old State Capitol for staff and special guests.