Southern University experiences power outage on Baton Rouge campus; suspends operations for day

BATON ROUGE — Southern University's Baton Rouge campus lost power Monday afternoon.

A school announcement sent out at 1:08 p.m. said that its facilities team was monitoring the outage. As a result of the outage, campus operations were suspended for the remainder of the day on Monday.

This outage comes a little over two weeks after another outage at the university on March 5 that delayed the start of classes.