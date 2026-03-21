South Carolina parts ways with Paul Mainieri

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The University of South Carolina l announced that the baseball program and former LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri have parted ways. Mainieri released the following statement.

"Jeremiah Donati and I have agreed that the baseball program will be better served with new leadership. I take full responsibility for the win/loss record of the baseball program over the 80 games I have served as head coach.

When Ray Tanner invited me to come out of three years of retirement to coach again, my goal was to work with young people again and restore the South Carolina program to greatness with a return to Omaha. My staff and I have worked diligently in an attempt to accomplish that goal. Unfortunately, that goal has not materialized as quickly as I would have liked and will take more time than I had anticipated and that is time that I just don’t have at my age.

I want to make it clear that Ray Tanner, Jeremiah Donati, President Amiridis, and the university leadership have supported me and the baseball program throughout my tenure. In short, I did not get the job done at a level that I expected, or the university deserves.

As I go into retirement again (and for the final time), I reflect on how fortunate I have been to do what I Iove most – coaching college baseball and trying to impact young lives – for more than 40 years at five wonderful institutions. St. Thomas University, the United States Air Force Academy, the University of Notre Dame, LSU, and the University of South Carolina, will always hold a special place in my heart. The young men that I have had the honor to coach will always be foremost in my thoughts. It is my hope that their success in life and contributions to society will be my lasting legacy.

It is time for me to rejoin my family and be the best husband, father, and grandfather that I can be."

The Gamecocks have struggled during Mainieri's tenure. Since taking over the program in June of 2024, South Carolina has gone 6-28 in SEC play. That includes last night's 22-6 loss against No. 4 Arkansas.