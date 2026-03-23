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2une In Previews: Ochsner hosting Iberville Health Fair to provide no-cost screenings, raise awareness

1 hour 21 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, March 23 2026 Mar 23, 2026 March 23, 2026 7:58 AM March 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE — Ochsner Baton Rouge is hosting the Iberville Parish Health Fair and Community Celebration this weekend to raise awareness for healthy lifestyles, as well as colorectal cancer during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

The health fair is being held on Saturday at MSA West Academy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and there will be a variety of activities, including an Easter egg hunt for younger attendees, various health screenings and a discussion panel on colorectal
cancer awareness.

The free event is being held to help raise awareness for the higher colorectal cancer rates Iberville Parish has when compared to surrounding communities, with education being a primary goal of Ochsner's program. 

According to Ochsner, events like this help remove barriers to care by offering no-cost screenings, education and resources.

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