79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Funeral held for former deputy who died following a car crash on Angola prison grounds

56 minutes 1 second ago Monday, March 23 2026 Mar 23, 2026 March 23, 2026 1:17 PM March 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS — The funeral for a former Pointe Coupee Parish deputy who died in a car crash on Angola grounds took place on Monday at the New Life Worship Center in New Roads. 

Tyler Grezaffi, 27, died in a crash on Wednesday when her vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch full of water at Angola. 

Grezaffi was employed as a Master Sergeant at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at the time of her death.

"Although Tyler Grezaffi was at the beginning of her promising career in public safety and corrections, she had already made a significant impact through her previous roles with the Pointe Coupee and Iberville Parish Sheriffs’ Offices," DOC Secretary Gary Westcott said.

Trending News

Grezaffi's father, Sgt. Scott Grezaffi also worked at the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office.
 
"Many of us have had the privilege of watching Tyler grow up over the years as she followed in her father’s footsteps and became part of our law enforcement family," Sheriff René Thibodeaux said on Facebook.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days