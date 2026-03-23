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Sunday Journal: Colon Cancer Awareness Month culminates in 'Get Your Rear in Gear' awareness walk
BATON ROUGE — March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, and screenings are key to catching the disease early.
To help raise awareness for colon cancer, the "Get Your Rear in Gear" run and walk is being held at Pennington Biomedical Center. The event will feature survivors and medical professionals discussing their experience with colon cancer, a leading cause of cancer death in those under 50.
On this edition of Sunday Journal, WBRZ's John Pastorek spoke to doctors and colon cancer survivors about the importance of awareness events like "Get Your Rear in Gear."
Learn more about the event here.
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