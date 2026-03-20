LSU women's basketball prepare for First Round of NCAA Tournament

BATON ROUGE - March Madness is here and LSU women's basketball is preparing to make another run in the Big Dance.

For the fifth year in a row, the Tigers are hosting the First and Second rounds of the NCAA Tournament. They start things off facing No. 15-seeded Jacksonville on Friday.

LSU has been to the last three Elite Eights, so they're hoping to make it out of Baton Rouge and advance to the Sacramento 2 Regional next week.

In order for the Tigers to make a run deep into the tournament, they will need their top players to play as one. LSU will look to Flau'jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and MiLaysia Fulwiley to pick up the pace as the tournament rolls on.

The Tigers and Dolphins will face off on Friday at 5 p.m. from the Maravich Center. That game will be televised on ESPN. If LSU wins that game, they will face the winner of Texas Tech and Villanova on Sunday.