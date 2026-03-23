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Gonzales man pleads guilty to flight from an officer and possession of a firearm, sentenced to 10 years

2 hours 29 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, March 23 2026 Mar 23, 2026 March 23, 2026 9:24 AM March 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — A Gonzales man pled guilty to aggravated flight from an officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, District Attorney Ricky Babin announced on Friday.

On April 19, 2024, 21-year-old Mark Darby led a Gonzales Police Officer on a short pursuit after the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. After coming to a stop, Darby and the vehicle's passenger fled on foot before being arrested with assistance from the Baton Rouge Police Department. 

Officers on the scene located a firearm near the area where Darby, a convicted felon, was located. An investigation revealed that Darby had discarded the firearm while fleeing from officers. 

He was arrested and transported to the Ascension Parish Jail. 

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Upon entering a guilty plea, Darby was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections. 

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