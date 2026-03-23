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Gonzales man pleads guilty to flight from an officer and possession of a firearm, sentenced to 10 years
GONZALES — A Gonzales man pled guilty to aggravated flight from an officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, District Attorney Ricky Babin announced on Friday.
On April 19, 2024, 21-year-old Mark Darby led a Gonzales Police Officer on a short pursuit after the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. After coming to a stop, Darby and the vehicle's passenger fled on foot before being arrested with assistance from the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Officers on the scene located a firearm near the area where Darby, a convicted felon, was located. An investigation revealed that Darby had discarded the firearm while fleeing from officers.
He was arrested and transported to the Ascension Parish Jail.
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Upon entering a guilty plea, Darby was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections.
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