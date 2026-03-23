Plaquemine man arrested by Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office on multiple drug and weapons charges

PLAQUEMINE — A Plaquemine man was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to the department, 51-year-old Vincent Collins of Plaquemine was arrested on several charges, including distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Suboxone and possession of drug paraphernalia.