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Downed plane found in Rapides Parish swamp

1 hour 46 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, March 22 2026 Mar 22, 2026 March 22, 2026 8:01 PM March 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BOYCE - A downed plane was found in a Rapides Parish swamp on Sunday afternoon. 

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office, a report of a possible downed plane came in shortly after 2:30 p.m. 

First responders searched the area near Cotile Lake for hours before finding the aircraft in a "very densely vegetative and swampy area" near CLECO Lake around 5 p.m.

The sheriff's office said no information about the plane or its passengers is available yet. 

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RPSO, LSP, Pineville Fire and Rescue, Alexandria Fire Department, Rapides Fire District-2, Cotile Volunteer Fire, Flatwoods Volunteer Fire, Pafford Ambulance Service, Louisiana State Forestry Service and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are assisting. 

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