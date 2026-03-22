Downed plane found in Rapides Parish swamp

BOYCE - A downed plane was found in a Rapides Parish swamp on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office, a report of a possible downed plane came in shortly after 2:30 p.m.

First responders searched the area near Cotile Lake for hours before finding the aircraft in a "very densely vegetative and swampy area" near CLECO Lake around 5 p.m.

The sheriff's office said no information about the plane or its passengers is available yet.

RPSO, LSP, Pineville Fire and Rescue, Alexandria Fire Department, Rapides Fire District-2, Cotile Volunteer Fire, Flatwoods Volunteer Fire, Pafford Ambulance Service, Louisiana State Forestry Service and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are assisting.