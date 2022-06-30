78°
Tickets for 49th annual Bayou Classic on sale now
NEW ORLEANS - Tickets for the Thanksgiving weekend staple, the Bayou Classic, are now on sale.
The game between Grambling and Southern Universities will take place Saturday, November 26 in the Ceasars Superdome. Tickets for all seating levels will be available with prices starting at $16.
Tickets are also available for the Battle of the Bands and the Greek Show on Friday, November 25.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Bayou Classic website here.
