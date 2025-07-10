73°
Thursday's Health Report: Popular cracker recalled due to potential allergen
BATON ROUGE — Mondelez Global is recalling some of its Ritz Cracker sandwiches due to the potential presence of an undeclared allergen, according to an announcement from the Food and Drug Administration.
Individually-wrapped packs in cartons with certain best-when-used-by dates may be incorrectly labeled as cheese variety even though they may be a peanut variety.
The recall affects the eight-pack, 20-pack and 40-pack cartons of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches. The recall does not cover cartons containing only Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches.
This recall is precautionary; there have been no reports of injury or illness reported to the company so far.
