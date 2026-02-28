77°
Latest Weather Blog
Four vehicle crash closes I-10 West at Lobdell Highway
PORT ALLEN — A four-vehicle crash on I-10 has left all westbound lanes closed at La. 415.
The crash involving 18-wheelers occurred around 10 a.m. on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge just before the Butte La Rose exit.
The I-10 westbound closure begins at the Lobdell Highway exit near mile marker 152.
Louisiana State Police are currently working the crash.
Trending News
Drivers should avoid the area at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bill Clinton says he 'did nothing wrong' with Epstein as he faced...
-
Louisiana Art and Science Museum celebrates Black History Month on Friday with...
-
Prosecutors seek to keep repeat offender behind bars after fire left man...
-
Man arrested by Assumption Parish deputies in connection with vehicle burglaries
-
1 in critical condition after shooting on North 13th Street