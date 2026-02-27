Proposed bill seeks to abolish the Department of Children and Family Services

BATON ROUGE — Sen. Regina Barrow proposed a bill on Friday that would abolish the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

Senate Bill 265 would not only abolish the department but also move services, programs, and contracts handled by the department to Louisiana Works and the Louisiana Department of Health.

The bill would see child support enforcement functions move to Louisiana Works, while child welfare functions would be transferred to the LDH.

While Gov. Jeff Landry is working to strengthen the state's foster care system under DCFS, some programs have left the organization over the year, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

If approved, the changes would take effect on Oct. 1. The next legislative session begins on March 9.