Cyclist struck by vehicle on La. Highway 75 near East Iberville School

By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — A cyclist was struck by a vehicle on La. Highway 75 near East Iberville Elementary and High School on Saturday morning, according to the St. Gabriel Police Department. 

Officers said the cyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Officers currently have one person in custody.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

