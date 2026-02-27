63°
1 in critical condition after shooting on North 13th Street
BATON ROUGE — One person was transported in critical condition after a shooting on North 13th Street near Convention Street.
The call came in around 8:15 p.m. Police officials on the scene said it appeared to be a targeted attack.
No other information was available at this time.
