77°
Latest Weather Blog
Coroner called to fatal shooting at the intersection of Plank Road and Osage Street
BATON ROUGE — Emergency officials responded to a fatal shooting on Plank Road early Saturday morning.
According to officials, the shooting occurred around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Plank Road and Osage Street.
Officials said the coroner has been called to the scene of the shooting.
There is no further information at this time.
Trending News
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bill Clinton says he 'did nothing wrong' with Epstein as he faced...
-
Louisiana Art and Science Museum celebrates Black History Month on Friday with...
-
Prosecutors seek to keep repeat offender behind bars after fire left man...
-
Man arrested by Assumption Parish deputies in connection with vehicle burglaries
-
1 in critical condition after shooting on North 13th Street