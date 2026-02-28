77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coroner called to fatal shooting at the intersection of Plank Road and Osage Street

2 hours 33 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, February 28 2026 Feb 28, 2026 February 28, 2026 9:37 AM February 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Emergency officials responded to a fatal shooting on Plank Road early Saturday morning. 

According to officials, the shooting occurred around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Plank Road and Osage Street.

Officials said the coroner has been called to the scene of the shooting.

There is no further information at this time.

Trending News

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days