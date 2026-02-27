82°
Man arrested by Assumption Parish deputies in connection with vehicle burglaries
BELLE ROSE —A man was arrested on multiple felony charges connected to a series of vehicle burglaries, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said on Friday.
According to deputies, five vehicle burglaries were committed on Thursday, south of the Belle Rose area near La. 1 and Virginia Street.
After reviewing video surveillance, detectives secured arrest warrants for 18-year-old Darius Lassere.
Deputies said Lassere was later located near Labadieville and taken into custody.
He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on five counts of simple burglary of a motor vehicle.
