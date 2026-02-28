Family pet killed in mobile home fire on Chatsworth Road in Franklin

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Chatsworth Road on Friday night that left a family pet dead.

According to Franklin Fire Chief Chuck Bourgeois, crews from the Franklin and Centerville Fire Departments arrived on Chatsworth Road at 7:19 p.m. to find fire coming from multiple windows in the mobile home.

Fire crews gained control of the flames within 10 minutes.

Investigators say the fire began in the kitchen. The residence had no working smoke detectors.

While no injuries were reported, a family pet died in the fire.