77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Family pet killed in mobile home fire on Chatsworth Road in Franklin

2 hours 41 minutes 36 seconds ago Saturday, February 28 2026 Feb 28, 2026 February 28, 2026 9:27 AM February 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Chatsworth Road on Friday night that left a family pet dead.

According to Franklin Fire Chief Chuck Bourgeois, crews from the Franklin and Centerville Fire Departments arrived on Chatsworth Road at 7:19 p.m. to find fire coming from multiple windows in the mobile home.

Fire crews gained control of the flames within 10 minutes.

Investigators say the fire began in the kitchen. The residence had no working smoke detectors. 

Trending News

While no injuries were reported, a family pet died in the fire. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days