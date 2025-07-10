Thursday PM Forecast: weekend brings subtle shift in weather pattern

The typical summer pattern continues—hot, humid, with daily storm chances that will gradually decrease into early next week, allowing the heat to crank up even more. Stay hydrated, find some shade, and be prepared for those steamy afternoons!

Tonight & Tomorrow: Partial clearing will occur overnight with lows in the mid-70s. If you’ve had enough of the daily downpours, there’s a bit of good news—and some not-so-good news. The good news is that the active summer pattern will start to settle. The bad news is that Friday will be somewhat active once again with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Rain coverage will be on the order of about 50% to end the workweek. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

Up Next: Heading into the weekend, the pattern will begin to transition. High pressure building in from the Atlantic will start drying us out just a little bit, lowering rain coverage to around 30% Saturday and Sunday. Don’t expect a total break from thunderstorms, though—there will still be isolated convection each afternoon, fueled by the classic summer heat and humidity.

Speaking of the heat, it will rise higher. Afternoon highs will push into the mid-90s by the weekend, with “feels-like” temperatures even higher thanks to sticky dewpoints in the 70s. By Monday and Tuesday, some spots could see heat index values at or above 108 degrees—hot enough for heat advisories to be issued.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected during the next 7 days.

