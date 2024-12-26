Thursday PM Forecast: Unsettled through Saturday, strong storms possible

Multiple rounds of storms are expected over the next couple of days. Along with the increased chance of rain, will be the threat of some severe weather.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Showers and storms have been organizing to our west, and will move through in the overnight hours. The main lift in the atmosphere will begin to move away as the storms approach, so much of this activity will be weakening as it moves into the area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, with some storms on the stronger side. A brief weak tornado, and a spotty damaging wind gust cannot be ruled out. Lows will be near 64 degrees, with patchy fog also being possibility. The first half of Friday will feature more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Drier air in the afternoon and evening will get rid of most of this activity. Skies should turn partly sunny, with highs near 76 degrees.

Up Next: We look to stay unsettled into the weekend. A stronger storm system will approach the area on Saturday. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. Much of the viewing area is under a level 2/5 or slight risk of severe weather. All severe hazards will be possible, with damaging winds the highest threat. A cold front appears to finally move through early on Sunday. This will lead to a lot of sunshine and drier conditions, but unfortunately not a big temperature drop. There are no signs of a chill until at least early 2025.

– Balin

