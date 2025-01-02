Thursday PM Forecast: Storms arriving this weekend, Arctic blast trails behind

There are no significant weather concerns through the first half of our weekend. Things become more active by Sunday, however. The next weather impact brings both thunderstorms as it approaches and an Arctic blast as it departs.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Cloud cover will increase on Thursday night in response to an organizing frontal system in the Gulf of Mexico. Although the front will remain offshore, there might be enough lift over the boundary to squeeze out a few sprinkles after dark. Odds of coming across these are higher near the coast, and these won't be big rainmakers. Those that see sprinkles will struggle to even see a measurable amount. Cloud cover will keep morning lows in the milder side, in the low-50s. Low clouds could hang around the first few hours of Friday, especially south of I-10. But skies will quickly turn sunny as the morning wears on. Look for a high temperature in the upper-60s.

Weekend Storm System: Cloud cover will be on the increase again on Saturday, with seasonable highs in the low-60s. Saturday will be the better day to get outside over the weekend. The next weather impact will arrive on Sunday. After a warm front passage, humidity will receive a boost as high temperatures jump well into the 70s. The added warmth and moisture will give way to a few showers early, followed by widespread showers and storms late ahead of an evening cold front. Severe weather odds do grow to the north, but do easily clip the Capital Area. A few storms may end up on the stronger side. While exact details are still unclear, it is something to monitor closely in the coming days. 1" of rain seems to be an appropriate upper bound for rainfall with this system.

Arctic Blast Next Week: A trailing cold front will sweep the rain out before daybreak on Monday. Behind the front, the coldest air so far this season arrives. The Storm Station 7-Day Forecast shows several days where highs sit below 50° with lows in the 20s. A hard freeze is not off the table next week for Capital Area residents. Though beyond the scope of the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast, there have been a few hints a frozen precipitation potential by the end of next week. Precipitation type, let alone if south Louisiana will see any moisture, is unknown at this point. But if Gulf moisture can properly overlap with the cold air, precipitation of the frozen variety can't be ruled out. Stay connected especially into next week as these details come into focus.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron