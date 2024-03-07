Thursday PM Forecast: showers and thunderstorms expected on Friday, a few could be strong

The next impact to the Capital Area will be a cold front that delivers rain and thunderstorms on Friday. While this action could disrupt some Friday activities, the weather will be much quieter for the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight, cloud cover will continue to thicken ahead of our next storm system. With the additional cloud cover, it will be hard for temperatures to cool much. Expect low temperatures to stay in the mid to upper 60s. A spotty shower will be possible late, just before daybreak.

Up Next: We finish the workweek the same way it started, with rain and thunderstorms. Different from the previous rainmaker, this system has a slightly lower chance of flooding but a higher chance of producing strong thunderstorms. Initially, showers are expected to be intermittent and light between dawn and noon. Coverage and intensity will increase during the afternoon and evening hours. Still, at any one moment, showers and thunderstorms will be more scattered in nature. Areas along and north of the interstates are included in a slight risk for severe weather meaning that isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible—not everyone will experience severe weather. Threats include gusty wind, hail and possibly a brief tornado. If you have any plans or are heading out to Alex Box Stadium for LSU Baseball, monitor the Storm Station forecast closely and take rain gear in case. Of course, if lightning is around, some adjustments to the schedule may be necessary. The lightning activity should begin to diminish quickly after sunset with showers tapering to isolated or even spotty into the night.

By Saturday morning, a cold front will have passed through. Behind it, north winds will push drier and cooler air into the region. A lot of clouds will stick around on Saturday and a spotty, light shower is even possible. More sunshine returning for the second half of the weekend. You will notice the drop in temperatures with highs just topping out near 70 degrees each afternoon and lows in the 40s Sunday through Tuesday of next week. We will string together several consecutive days without rain.

