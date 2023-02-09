Thursday PM Forecast: next cold front to deliver chilly, dreary weather

Another cold front will move through the area on Friday. Dreary and chilly weather is expected on Saturday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A seasonably cool night is ahead with low temperatures in the upper 40s. A bit of cloud cover will overspread the area from the southwest after midnight and could even produce a shower or two near dawn, especially south and east of Baton Rouge. Early Friday, mostly cloudy skies will persist with a low end chance for some light rain closer to the lakes and coast. With a secondary cold front starting to push through the area, high temperatures will likely be capped in the mid 60s.

Up Next: Once that second front passes through Friday night into Saturday, much colder air will push in for the weekend. Moisture wrapping around the front will even cause some lingering light rain on Saturday morning and clouds for most of the day. As a result, plan to bundle for Mardi Gras parades with thermometers stuck in the 40s for most of the day. A cold night will follow with lows in the 30s. Clear and dry conditions are anticipated for Sunday and it will feel much warmer with highs in the low 60s.

Detailed Forecast: An upper level trough of low pressure will lift northeast of the region overnight night while a front remains stalled near the Gulf Coast. With upper level winds essentially parallel to the front, a few showers will be possible near the boundary with clouds a bit more expansive. The further north and west of New Orleans one moves, the less likely you will see any rain and the more sun you will see on Friday. Another upper level trough will swing through the region on Friday evening with a reinforcing cold front. This upper level system will move much more slowly and cause the surface low pressure system and front to stay over the central Gulf Coast for much of Saturday. The moisture wrapping around the backside of the surface low will cause a period of drizzle or light rain on Saturday morning with low clouds for the majority of the day. Keeping sunshine blocked will mean a chilly day with most areas stuck in the 40s. By Saturday evening, clouds should be moving out and temperatures will fall after sunset. Though freezing temperatures are not expected in the Metro Area for Sunday morning, a few isolated areas in southwestern Mississippi could get there. Sunday will start off chilly as a surface high pressure builds into the area but ample sunshine will warm temperatures to nearly 60 degrees. That surface high will begin to shift eastward away from the area on Monday afternoon, resulting in the onset of a warming trend as highs rise into the upper 60s. By Tuesday we should be entrenched in southeast return flow as the next upper level trough moving into the Mountain West sends a low from the Southwest to the Great Lakes. This will force another cold front toward the area with rain and thunderstorms likely Tuesday and Tuesday night. That front will lose its forward momentum as the upper low lifts northeastward causing steering winds to become more parallel to the front. With questions as to where exactly this front will stall, the latter part of the long term forecast remains low confidence. However, currently it looks like the front will wash out before passing through the local area, with continued warmer than normal temperatures through Thursday.

--Josh

