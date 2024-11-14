Thursday PM Forecast: light jackets needed next few mornings and evenings

The tranquil stretch of weather will persist into the weekend. A strong cold front is expected to deliver rain and thunderstorms followed by much colder air next week.

Tropical Storm Sara has formed in the Caribbean Sea. For the latest track and forecast, scroll to the tropics section below to read more.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect all clear skies overnight. Light, northeast winds and dry air will encourage low temperatures to slip into the upper 40s along and north of I-12 with lower 50s elsewhere. Friday will maintain fully sunny skies and low humidity. A crisp, northeast breeze will help keep high temperatures in the mid 70s. Take a jacket out to high school football as thermometers quickly fall through the 60s and into the 50s during the games.

Up Next: Transitional weather is expected over the weekend. Saturday will begin cool with low temperatures in the low 50s. A few clouds may appear during an otherwise sunny afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s. For Southern Jags fans, take layers out to The Bluff. A chilly morning will give way to a mild afternoon but those same layers could be needed as night falls by the end of the game. In Gainesville, LSU will play in similarly seasonably cool conditions beneath sunny skies. Check out the LSU Kickoff Weather Index as The Tigers have only played in these conditions 8 times going back to 1960. Sunday, moisture will slowly return to the atmosphere with some clouds developing as a result. Temperatures may return to the 80s before the weekend is over.

Early next week, the Storm Station will be tracking a strong cold front moving across the United States. In advance of this feature, humidity and temperatures will climb with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s both Monday and Tuesday. Clouds will also be thickening with spotty showers possible as early as Monday evening. The cold front is expected to arrive on Tuesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. On the other side of that system, temperatures will tumble to the lowest levels so far this fall season. By the end of next week, we could be feeling highs in the 60s and lows in the low 40s.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Sara has continued to drift west across the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Through early next week, the system will create heavy rain which could lead to catastrophic flooding and mudslides in Honduras. The system will approach the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend where tropical storm conditions are likely. Sara could enter the southern Gulf of Mexico next week, but should be ragged due to land interaction and then will run into a cold front. No impacts are expected for the central Gulf Coast.

