EBRSO: Pedestrian dies in hospital after being struck by unmarked EBRSO unit driven by off-duty deputy

BATON ROUGE — An off-duty East Baton Rouge Parish deputy struck and killed a pedestrian while driving along Hooper Road near Plank Road, deputies said Wednesday.

According to deputies, the off-duty deputy was driving westbound on Hooper Road in an unmarked unit around 8 p.m. on Tuesday when a man stepped into the roadway while the deputy was crossing Plank Road. The pedestrian was struck and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The pedestrian, who is believed to be homeless, later died.

"Deputies are currently working to locate and notify next of kin before releasing his identity," EBRSO said.

The deputy then tested negative for impairment, with investigators also finding no evidence that the deputy was speeding, impaired or otherwise at fault, EBRSO added.