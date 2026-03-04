72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Gabriel Police: 88-year-old man dead after crash along Nicholson Drive that left two others hurt

2 hours 54 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, March 04 2026 Mar 4, 2026 March 04, 2026 12:36 PM March 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — St. Gabriel Police said that an 88-year-old man died in a car crash along Nicholson Drive, which also hospitalized two other people. 

Nolan Boudreaux from Sunshine was taken to the hospital after the Tuesday afternoon crash near the intersection with La. 74. After being taken to the hospital via ambulance, Boudreaux was pronounced dead. 

The crash, which involved a compact car, a pickup truck Boudreaux was driving, and a dump truck, closed Nicholson between La. 74 and Bayou Paul Road for a short time. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days