St. Gabriel Police: 88-year-old man dead after crash along Nicholson Drive that left two others hurt
ST. GABRIEL — St. Gabriel Police said that an 88-year-old man died in a car crash along Nicholson Drive, which also hospitalized two other people.
Nolan Boudreaux from Sunshine was taken to the hospital after the Tuesday afternoon crash near the intersection with La. 74. After being taken to the hospital via ambulance, Boudreaux was pronounced dead.
The crash, which involved a compact car, a pickup truck Boudreaux was driving, and a dump truck, closed Nicholson between La. 74 and Bayou Paul Road for a short time.
