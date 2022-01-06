Thursday PM Forecast: front forcing overnight lows near freezing

Cooler air will spill into the area overnight. Another frontal system will cause some pockets of rain this weekend.

Next 24 Hours: The temperature forecast overnight is a little bit tricky. Lows are expected to dip into the low 30s and end up very close to freezing along and north of I-10. The deciding factors will be how quickly clouds clear the region and winds slacken. Despite clearing, north breezes of 5-10mph may be a little too much for maximum cooling therefore stopping lows just above freezing in many areas. Southwest Mississippi are neighboring parishes in Louisiana are the most likely areas to dip below 32 degrees. Regardless of air temperatures, those winds will cause feels like temperatures, or wind chills, to be in the 20s. The workweek will end sunny and chilly with highs temperatures hitting the middle 50s. Winds will stay out of the north at just 5mph.

Up Next: With warmer air advancing highs in the upper 60s on Saturday, isolated showers and thunderstorms are then expected to develop in the afternoon thanks to a weak, upper level disturbance. The best chance to see a shower will be south and west of Baton Rouge. Sunday will be mild with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the mid 70s, especially if some sun peeks out which is expected. Later in the afternoon and evening, coverage of showers and thunderstorms will increase Sunday as another cold front drops in from the north. At this time, severe weather is not a concern. Rain will be wrapping up Monday morning with temperatures back below average to begin the new week. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: A cold front will move south and offshore overnight followed by another pop of cool air to end the week. We will keep an eye on lows Friday morning for perhaps a third freezing night this week; the current forecast keeps numbers right around 32 degrees. There may be some lingering clouds and elevated boundary layer winds may keep the air mixed up just enough to stay above freezing. Saturday and Sunday, a surface high pressure system will build over the Eastern U.S. supplying the local area with a flow of warmer, moister air from the Gulf of Mexico. As this occurs, a weak disturbance moving across the region will help to instigate scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially with the addition of daytime warming on Saturday afternoon. The onshore flow will keep temperatures mild into the second half of the weekend with lows remaining in the 60s Sunday and therefore highs easily climbing a few degrees to reach the 70s. An upper level trough of low pressure will basin just north of the local area but still send a cold front toward the Gulf Coast. Given the placement of the trough and front, atmospheric winds will not be favorable for severe weather. Also, with an expected evening or nighttime arrival of the front, instability will be limited and so there is no real threat for severe weather.

Along the boundary, expect some showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms before the front sweeps through on Monday morning. While a slight ridge of high pressure builds into the upper levels—commonly a feature for warmer temperatures—a very cold air mass at the surface will undercut this and drop temperatures below average for Monday and Tuesday. Lows could be near freezing on Tuesday morning before the ridge wins out and thermometers return to average for the middle of next week.

