Thursday PM Forecast: cool now, but second cold front could make it frosty by the weekend

With one cold front through the Capital Area, cooler temperatures have returned. A second cold front could make it downright chilly for the final weekend ahead of Christmas.

Tonight & Tomorrow: With a day of cool, dry air advancing into the region, much lower temperatures are ahead for tonight. Lows will ultimately dip into the low 40s beneath clear skies. On Friday, sunshine will warm temperatures by about 20-25 degrees. Highs will make it back to the mid 60s. Another cold front will march through during the evening. It won’t be noticed with any clouds or showers, just a continuation of cool, dry north winds.

Up Next: A reinforcing shot of cold air is expected to arrive in time for the final weekend before Christmas. Both nights could dip into the mid 30s with patchy frost developing. Of the two mornings, Sunday is more likely to support frost formation on account of lighter winds. Just about full sunshine is expected for the afternoons with highs near 60. Looking ahead to Christmas, it appears that a moderating trend in temperatures will be underway early next week. It may not be the warmest Christmas on record, but temperatures will be above average. Additionally, a weak frontal system will try to spread showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms across the Capital Area. As of the latest information, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is the most likely periods of precipitation.

– Josh

