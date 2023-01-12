Thursday PM Forecast: Cold air is moving in, Light freeze for Friday night

The 30s are back tonight with a light freeze coming in on Friday night.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures are already dropping. The cold front will fully pass through tonight and temperatures will be in the upper 30s for Friday morning. When you add in the windchill, it will feel like freezing. Friday afternoon will be sunny and cool with high temperatures in the low 50s. If you have been nursing your plants back to life, be sure to bring them in or cover them before you go to bed on Friday. Temperatures will bottom out right around 32° bringing a light freeze across the area.

Up Next: Saturday looks clear and cool too. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s, and temperatures will drop into the 30s one more time into Sunday morning. The low will be near 38°, areas north of Baton Rouge will be a few degrees cooler. Sunday afternoon, we start to rebound with high temperatures in the mid-60s. By Monday, we will have 70s back in the forecast and humidity will return. We will see temperature climbing through the week as we anticipate the next cold front. Isolated showers will be possible late Monday night into Tuesday and Wednesday. The next front will pass through by the morning hours next Thursday. It will bring showers and cooler temperatures on the other side. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

