Thursday PM Forecast: Chilly air has arrived, looking ahead to possible frost and freeze conditions

The Capital Area is already feeling the cooling influence between the early Thanksgiving cold front. Now, the Storm Station is shifting its attention to possible frost and freeze conditions by the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Now that the much-anticipated Thanksgiving cold front has passed, temperatures will get quiet chilly after dark. Expect temperatures to fall into the 50s through the evening hours before bottoming out in the mid-40s closer to sunrise. Early Black Friday shoppers will want some layers to say the least. There will be some lingering cloud cover, and there is growing support for some spotty light rain in the nighttime hours. Even though the cold front has already delivered cool and dry air at the surface, there might be some lingering moisture over 8,000 feet above ground level. With an weak upper-level disturbance approaching, it could be enough to act on that moisture and produce patches of sprinkle or light shower activity overnight. More data is getting on board with this scenario with the most recent round of information. Even so, this will not be a big issue and many will get through the night completely dry.

Black Friday will feature clearing skies and chilly temperatures. Look for a high temperature near 60° in Baton Rouge. Many spots will struggle to even get to 60°. Those cheering on their respective teams for the third round of high school football playoffs should prepare for temperatures in the 40s during the evening.

Up Next: Chilly conditions persist through the weekend. While daytime highs come up a few more degrees, morning lows drop even lower. Expect morning temperatures in the mid to upper-30s in Baton Rouge on Saturday and Sunday morning. Even cooler temperatures are possible outside of the city and especially north of I-10/12. A ***Freeze Watch*** has been issued for Amite and Wilkinson Counties in Mississippi for Friday night and Saturday morning. A freeze could damage or kill sensitive crops or residential plants. Those in the watch should move or cover their plants before the weekend. This is also advisable for areas closer to the I-10/12 corridor, including Baton Rouge, as frost could development even if air temperatures remain above 32°. The chilly conditions remain next week also, but there are signs of a warmup by midweek.

LSU & Bayou Classic: Tailgaters in Baton Rouge and New Orleans this weekend will need to add extra layers to their gameday attire this Saturday. While conditions might be a few degrees warmer in New Orleans for the Bayou Classic due to the warming influence of Lake Pontchartrain, it'll still be cool enough to extra layers. LSU Fans will need to prepare for a kickoff temperature in the low to mid-50s on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. Temperatures will fall into the 40s during the game. Check out the latest LSU Kickoff Weather Index to see how the Tigers typically play in these conditions.





Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: No tropical development is expected over the next seven days in the Atlantic Basin.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.