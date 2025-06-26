Thursday PM Forecast: Afternoon storms ramping up as the weekend nears

Intense heat ahead of afternoon storms has become a familiar pattern lately, and they show no signs of it easing as June wraps up and July begins.

Tonight & Tomorrow: An isolated storm or two will be possible during the evening but should gradually thin out with time. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Some morning sun will help push highs into the low 90s by afternoon. Routine storms will begin popping up as early as late morning, growing in coverage through the second half of the day. Confidence is a little higher in seeing a healthy scattering of rain on Friday as more data support the presence of sufficient tropical moisture to assist storms. This is a shift from projections for Thursday, when guidance was split on how quickly moisture would return, and it ultimately was slow to return. Even so, Friday will not be a washout. Daytime storms will fizzle out into the evening hours.

Up Next: Summer heat will continue into the weekend and beyond with highs continuing to surpass 90°. Varying amounts of moisture in the atmosphere from top to bottom will result in shifting rain chances. While Saturday will feature isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms, a change has been noted for Sunday. Increasing tropical moisture will work to push the number of storms into the scattered or numerous camps. Relatively speaking, Sunday should feature more activity with a greater percentage of the area collecting a downpour. For any outdoor events over the weekend, keep an eye on the sky as quick downpours, gusty winds, and lightning will be possible. Next week won’t be much different with scattered storms hanging around. Still, no washouts are expected.

The Tropics: No development is expected in the next seven days across the North Atlantic, Gulf, and Caribbean.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

