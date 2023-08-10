Thursday PM Forecast: after record warm morning, more triple digits lined up

Stopping at just 84 degrees Thursday morning, Baton Rouge set an all-time record for the highest low temperature, for any date. There are no signs of the heat giving up anytime soon. Records will continue to be in danger for much of the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast.

An *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* will be in effect Friday from 11am to 7pm for the entire Storm Station Forecast Area. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values possibly exceeding 115 degrees are expected. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Additionally, drought conditions continue to worsen. Much has been made of the hottest summer on record to date, but this is also shaping up to be one of the driest.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Beneath mostly clear skies, low temperatures will keep to the low 80s for the 20th time this year. There will be a southwest wind of 10-15mph. Plenty of early sunshine will drive temperatures into the upper 90s by lunchtime on Friday with most maximizing around 100 degrees during the afternoon. Adding in seasonably high humidity will result in feels-like temperatures over 113 degrees at times between late morning and late afternoon. Most locations will stay dry.

Up Next: Over the weekend, thermometers will race through the 80s and into the 90s during the morning hours and ultimately top out near 100 degrees each afternoon. The heat index will continue to reach alert criteria, making it to at least 107 degrees each day and possibly as high as 118 degrees at times. Daily rain coverage looks to stay at 20 percent or less. By next week, the stubborn heat dome may show just enough weakness to allow some pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms but it will remain intact enough to keep high temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s before any cooling showers can form.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, there are no active storms. Tropical development is not expected over the next seven days. On Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated their seasonal hurricane forecast. Remember, the outlook is a prediction on total activity, not where storms will form or strike. Remain prepared as usual.

