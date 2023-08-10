100°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Drought conditions worsen as one of the driest summers on record continues

3 hours 30 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, August 10 2023 Aug 10, 2023 August 10, 2023 11:48 AM August 10, 2023 in Weather news
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: The Storm Station Meteorologists

This summer of 2023 is currently the 3rd driest summer on record across the WBRZ viewing area. After another abnormally dry month across the Capital Area, the drought monitor continues to worsen.

All of the WBRZ viewing area is now under a moderate to severe drought. Since June 1st, we have only seen 5.74 inches of rain. The average for that same time span is 13.43 inches.

Trending News

This just adds to the incredible record breaking summer that we have seen this year.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days