Drought conditions worsen as one of the driest summers on record continues
This summer of 2023 is currently the 3rd driest summer on record across the WBRZ viewing area. After another abnormally dry month across the Capital Area, the drought monitor continues to worsen.
All of the WBRZ viewing area is now under a moderate to severe drought. Since June 1st, we have only seen 5.74 inches of rain. The average for that same time span is 13.43 inches.
This just adds to the incredible record breaking summer that we have seen this year.
