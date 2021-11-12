Thursday night meteor shower brought fireworks to night sky

This week, the Northern Taurid meteor shower produced a dramatic display of celestial fireworks, with the peak occurring Thursday night and early Friday morning, according to CNN.

Known for producing the occasional fireball, the Taurids meteor became the brightest object in the sky, shining even more vibrantly than Venus.

Beginning Thursday night and into the early morning hours of Friday, the shower produced about 10-15 meteors per hour.

Skywatchers around the world captured stunning images of the memorable light show.

Those who missed this meteor shower may still be able to view the few remaining showers of 2021.

According to EarthSky's 2021 meteor shower guide, these include:

-November 17: Leonids

-December 13-14: Geminids

-December 22: Ursids

Additionally, people in North American and Hawaii should be able to see a partial eclipse of the moon next Friday (November 19) between midnight (CST) and 6:06 a.m. (CST), according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.