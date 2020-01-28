Thursday night lane closure, traffic signal outage planned this week

BATON ROUGE - A busy intersection will have varying traffic signal outages later this week as crews make repairs to the signal system.

The intersection impacted is the Siegen/Sherwood Forest area.

Certain signals at the intersection won't be functioning from 7:30 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

During the repairs, a single, northbound lane on Airline Highway will be closed between the intersection and Telesmar, too.

There will be police presence during the time that a signal is out of service.

DOTD advised drivers to use extreme caution in the work area and to watch for workers and equipment.



