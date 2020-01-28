57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Thursday night lane closure, traffic signal outage planned this week

6 hours 28 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, January 28 2020 Jan 28, 2020 January 28, 2020 3:28 PM January 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz
Google image

BATON ROUGE - A busy intersection will have varying traffic signal outages later this week as crews make repairs to the signal system.

The intersection impacted is the Siegen/Sherwood Forest area.

Certain signals at the intersection won't be functioning from 7:30 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.  

During the repairs, a single, northbound lane on Airline Highway will be closed between the intersection and Telesmar, too.

There will be police presence during the time that a signal is out of service.

DOTD advised drivers to use extreme caution in the work area and to watch for workers and equipment.

Click HERE for a live traffic map from WBRZ.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days