Thursday AM Forecast: Winds ramp up today ahead of rain this weekend

Winds increase today and stay elevated through the weekend. Conditions remain dry and comfortable the next two days as we await our next rain maker that will make for a soggy Saturday.

Today & Tonight: An increase in cloud cover overnight kept temperatures slightly above average this morning, in the upper 40s. Despite the added cloud cover today, we will still see sunshine and high temperatures around SE Louisiana will be near 67° making for another nice day. Winds begin to increase to around 10-15 mph today making for breezy conditions. We remain dry for your Thursday and as we head towards the weekend. Tonight, temperatures will fall near 50°.

Up Next: As we look towards the weekend, a low pressure system in the Midwest treks east towards a high area of pressure sitting over the Carolina's. As this happens, winds begin to increase to a steady breeze of sustained speeds between 15-25mph in our area and higher speeds near the coast. With the exception of a light spotty shower on Friday, we remain dry until Saturday morning when a weak cold front brings showers to the state. Expect scattered showers throughout the day on Saturday, but the most wide spread rainfall is expected during the morning and early afternoon hours. Later that evening, rain coverage gradually decreases and will be close to none by daybreak on Sunday. Thunderstorms with this system are not likely but winds do stay elevated as the system passes through Louisiana. Overall, the weekend will be cool with high temperatures hanging in the lower 60s and Sunday will be the driest of the two days.

Next week, as we inch closer to Christmas day, sunny and dry conditions return to the metro area with morning lows in the 30s and afternoons right around average in the mid-60s!

– Emma Kate Cowan

