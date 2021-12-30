Thursday AM Forecast: Temperatures are set to swing nearly 50 degrees over the weekend

Massive temperature swings are coming this weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures this morning feel a bit more like August than December. This afternoon will too. The record high temperature for Baton Rouge on December 30th is 81° and the team is forecasting a record tie with a high of 81° this afternoon. A popup shower or two will be possible this afternoon but most areas will stay dry. Tonight, temperatures will be near 70°.

Up Next: Friday will be a near perfect repeat with any shower activity clearing as the sun goes down and mostly clear conditions lasting all night for fireworks to bring in the new year. New Year’s Day is when things will start to change. Saturday afternoon will be in the low 80s and then a cold front will come through. There will be a few showers, but the temperature changes will the main story. Sunday morning will have temperatures near 40°. It will be windy and there will be a windchill factor all day on Sunday. Expect temperatures to feel like the 30s all day long. Heading into Monday morning, we will likely see our first freeze with temperatures around 30°. Cool and clear conditions will continue into next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

