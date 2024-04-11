Thursday AM Forecast: Streak of sunny and dry days begins

Behind yesterday's storm system, winds remain quite breezy with gusts of 30+ mph resulting in a Wind Advisory across the board. Those winds do usher in much drier air which will help keep conditions dry and comfortable as we head towards the weekend.

Today & Tonight: Behind yesterday's storm system, we will have mostly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures near 60° early Thursday morning. Winds stay breezy today, between 15-25 mph with gusts even greater. By this afternoon, clearing of clouds will result in very comfortable conditions with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70's.

Overnight tonight, clear skies and calming winds will allow temperatures to dip into the low 50's early Friday morning.

Up Next: Friday afternoon will start a streak of 80° days that continues over the next week. We will also remain dry through the next 7 days as quiet weather dominates the Storm Station 7-day forecast. Morning lows this weekend will be cool, in the low to upper 50's, followed by sunny and warm afternoons. Humidity levels will also remain low and comfortable through the weekend. By the middle of next week as dry conditions continue, we could see afternoon temperatures flirt with the 90 degree mark for the first time this year.

