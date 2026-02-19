Thursday AM Forecast: Spring-like weather continues until strong front arrives

Temperatures will stay very warm the next few days with highs in the 80s. A strong front passing Saturday will bring cold air back to the forecast.

Today & Tonight: After some morning clouds, there will be some partial clearing in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will continue to warm, with highs in the 80s likely. As moisture levels increase, a few showers will be possible, but anything that does fall will be light. Overnight, the chance for light showers will remain, with lows in the upper 60s.

Up Next: Expect the warm stretch to continue, with showers possible as a cold front creeps toward the area. Isolated action will occur Friday, with a bit higher coverage Saturday as the front moves in. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Ahead of the front, temperatures stay on the warm side, with highs in the 80s both Friday and Saturday and overnight lows settling into the mid to upper 60s.

Once the front passes, a sharp cooldown follows, so don’t stash those jackets just yet. Highs will fall back into the 60s late in the weekend and into early next week. Overnight lows could dip into the 30s by Monday morning, with some spots flirting with freezing temperatures by Tuesday. Locations north of I-12 are most likely to see a freeze early Tuesday, so anyone who’s started spring planting or moved plants outdoors should keep a close eye on the forecast.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

— Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.