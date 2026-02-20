Friday AM Forecast: Unseasonable warmth continues, near-freezing temps next week

Highs will stay in the 80s the next few days ahead of a strong cold front. After it passes, a big cooldown will follow, with freezing temperatures possible next week.

Today & Tonight: It is another warm and muggy morning with many starting off in the lower 70s. Jackets will not be needed at any point throughout the day. Highs will reach into the mid-80s under partly sunny skies. Isolated light showers will be possible, but the vast majority will stay dry. Clouds build overnight, with lows near 70 degrees. Patchy fog could develop, especially near bodies of water.

Up Next: Saturday is shaping up to feel more like the summer than winter—warm, sticky, and a bit unsettled. Morning temperatures will start out in the upper 60s, climbing into the low 80s by the afternoon. A cold front sliding south through the Capital Area may spark isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Not everyone will see rain, and plans won’t be totally derailed, but it’s smart to have an indoor backup just in case one of those pop-up showers rolls through. The bigger shift comes Saturday night. Once the front passes, much cooler air pours in, knocking temperatures down around 20 degrees by Sunday and leaving the weekend to wrap up on a cooler, drier, and breezier note.

Early next week is going to bring the chilliest air we’ve seen in a while. Monday’s highs may have a tough time even touching 60°, and by Monday night into Tuesday morning, a light freeze could sneak into many spots—especially areas along and north of the I-10/I-12 corridor. With the recent stretch of warmth, a lot of plants have already started waking up and putting out new growth. Those fresh buds are especially vulnerable to freezing temps, so plan to protect them or bring potted plants indoors by Sunday night. This cold snap won’t hang around. Temperatures rebound quickly, with highs climbing back into the 70s by the middle of the week.

