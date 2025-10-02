Thursday AM Forecast: Rinse and repeat through end of week, rainy end to weekend

Only spotty action is expected from the skies through Saturday. On Sunday, a developing coastal front and increasing moisture will lead to a rather rainy day.

Today, Tonight & Friday: A few shower have been noted across the area this morning. These should for the most part fade away after the sun rises. Thursday will start off with a lot of sunshine, with clouds developing by the afternoon. Some of these clouds will eventually turn into showers, and maybe a few storms. Coverage will remain on the lower side, right near 20%. Highs will top out near 90 degrees, with a touch of mugginess. Overnight, skies will turn mostly clear. A stray shower is not out of the question. Friday will be rinse and repeat, although skies will feature less clouds, and rain will be a bit less likely.

Friday Night Blitz: For all the high school football games, conditions look cooperative for yet another week. Kickoff temperatures will be near 80 degrees, dropping into the mid to lower 70s by the final whistle. Although it will not feel extremely humid, a touch of mugginess is possible.

Looking Ahead: The weekend forecast points to more unsettled conditions setting up. Moisture from the tropics will be pulled in from the east, while an upper-level disturbance helps a front form over the northern Gulf. At first, showers and storms will favor coastal parishes and areas southeast of Baton Rouge. As Saturday progresses—and especially by Sunday—those storms will have an easier time moving inland toward the capital region. For Saturday outdoor plans, inland spots should see more dry time, but the farther south you go, the greater the chance of running into a passing shower. Sunday looks trickier, with rain chances higher across much of south Louisiana and Mississippi. Temperatures both days will start off in the upper 60s and low 70s, warming into the upper 80s, though Sunday should run a little cooler with the extra clouds and rainfall.

As the new week begins, the front weakens and rain becomes less likely on Monday and Tuesday. Afternoon highs will return to the upper 80s, with nighttime lows holding steady in the upper 60s to low 70s under continued humidity.

The Tropics: Imelda’s center passed just south of Bermuda earlier today, bringing hurricane-force winds to parts of the island. Radar still shows some rain bands nearby, but the storm is in the process of losing its tropical characteristics and becoming more of a North Atlantic system, though that change isn’t quite finished yet. Winds have weakened to about 85 mph, and the storm is racing east-northeast but will gradually slow down over the next couple of days as it interacts with another weather system farther north. Imelda is expected to fully transition into a non-tropical storm later today, but it should hold onto its strength for several more days before weakening later in the week.

A tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa over the next day or two. Thereafter, this wave is forecast to interact with another disturbance in the eastern tropical Atlantic, and some slow development of the combined feature is possible as the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph.

An area of low pressure may form near the northwestern Bahamas and southern Florida by Saturday. Any additional development is expected to be slow to occur as the system moves northwestward across the Florida Peninsula into the Gulf of America.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.